GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$67.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDI shares. CIBC increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GDI traded up C$1.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

