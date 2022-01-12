Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.15

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.15 and last traded at $101.17, with a volume of 4953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

