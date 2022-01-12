Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Bahram Valamehr Sells 5,596 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bahram Valamehr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. 1,063,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $200,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.