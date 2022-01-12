Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce sales of $238.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.51 million and the lowest is $236.10 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 327,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,775. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 376,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

