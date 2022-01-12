Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $0.84. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. 34,133,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,586,449. The company has a market cap of $231.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

