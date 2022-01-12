DAOstack Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $145,230.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.77 or 0.99769263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00032356 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035462 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.04 or 0.00793095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

