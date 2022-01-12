Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.37

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.37 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.32 ($0.07). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 60,038 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £12.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.25.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.