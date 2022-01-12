Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

QIPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.