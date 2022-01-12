Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches Market Cap of $26.61 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Hydra has a total market cap of $26.61 million and $250,857.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $6.90 or 0.00015714 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.66 or 0.07638509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.58 or 0.99600683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,151,590 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

