Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 197 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.74.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.