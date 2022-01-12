Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $24,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Forian stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 56,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,165. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.