$16.46 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report sales of $16.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 702,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,281. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.58 million, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

