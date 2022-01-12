$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.33. 2,502,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.