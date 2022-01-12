SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.37

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 11855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

