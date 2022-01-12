Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.11

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.11 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 165.56 ($2.25). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.27), with a volume of 75,041 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The company has a market capitalization of £328.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.67.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

