BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.34

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.34 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 172.20 ($2.34). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.20 ($2.34), with a volume of 534,026 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.36.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.