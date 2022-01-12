Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.13

Shares of Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $408.95 million during the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 15.47%.

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

