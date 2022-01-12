Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, cut their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.52.

Bandwidth stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. 517,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66, a PEG ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

