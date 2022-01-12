Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $71,207.38 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $71,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of APR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. 1,567,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. Research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apria by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.
About Apria
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
