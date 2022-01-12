NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 14,100 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero bought 14,100 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.54 per share, for a total transaction of 190,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.56 on Wednesday, reaching 14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 306,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,235. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.50 and a 12-month high of 15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

