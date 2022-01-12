Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 1,379,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.32. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.