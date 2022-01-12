Joint Ventures Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $3,747.48 and $7,458.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

