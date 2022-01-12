Financial Analysis: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and PepsiCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00 PepsiCo 1 6 7 0 2.43

Vita Coco currently has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 79.76%. PepsiCo has a consensus target price of $165.07, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 10.62% 58.31% 9.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and PepsiCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo $70.37 billion 3.42 $7.12 billion $5.87 29.63

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands. The Quaker Foods North America segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The PepsiCo Beverages North America segment consists of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The Latin America segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America region. The Europe segment comprises of beverage, food, and snack g

