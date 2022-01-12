Insider Selling: Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 2,453,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04. Core & Main Inc has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $31,083,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

