Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells 46,165 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,035,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,398,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393,551. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

