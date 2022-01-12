Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE:BROS traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $2,522,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

