Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $415.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the lowest is $406.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.