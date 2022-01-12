Zacks: Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of NewAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 40.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 116.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

