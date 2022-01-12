IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.06

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.06 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.79), with a volume of 36,733 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.30 million and a PE ratio of 19.63.

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.