GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.75

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.39. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 112,298 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $227.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

