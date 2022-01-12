Aigang Trading Up 618.4% This Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 618.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $18,694.83 and $7,428.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006604 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

