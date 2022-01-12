Pawtocol Hits Market Cap of $15.55 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $1.66 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00062464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.06 or 0.07666742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,843.49 or 0.99949549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008118 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com

Pawtocol Coin Trading

