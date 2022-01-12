Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,415. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.89 and a beta of 1.37. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

