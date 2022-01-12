Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTOXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $$4.93 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Rotork has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.