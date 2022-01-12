L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $180.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.78. 90,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

