NextDAO (NAX) Price Down 8.9% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $103,102.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00062497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060890 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,248,246,661 coins and its circulating supply is 2,208,014,551 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

