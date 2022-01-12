Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.25

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and traded as high as $18.74. Citizens shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 1,275 shares.

The company has a market cap of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter worth $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

