Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.53

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,203,343 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

In related news, insider Kerim Sener acquired 438,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,520 ($23,781.73). Also, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 2,000,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($54,296.19).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

