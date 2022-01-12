Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $383.03

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.03 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.90). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.91), with a volume of 269,684 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 382.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £456.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Wincanton’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

