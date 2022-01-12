Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Hold

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ARBK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. 7,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,973. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $6,400,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

