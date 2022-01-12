Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8,333.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,511 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $118,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $32.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,096.63. 895,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,068.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

