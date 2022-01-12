Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 81,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,912. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$100.03 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$128.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 44.84.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.6000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.50%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

