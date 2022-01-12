Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $75.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $320.10 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 689,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.