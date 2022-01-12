Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

NOVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 2,427,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.