Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Bath & Body Works posted earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. 2,754,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,337. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.