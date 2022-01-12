Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NOVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

