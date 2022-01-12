Klaytn Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $76.91 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00062531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.83 or 0.07675209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.44 or 1.00073395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00069402 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008068 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,769,775,664 coins and its circulating supply is 2,601,136,001 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

