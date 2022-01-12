Linear (LINA) Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Linear has a total market cap of $118.70 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,241,532,982 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.