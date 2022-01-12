Revolution Populi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,680.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $59.37 million and approximately $77,680.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 60.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

