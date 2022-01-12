Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.22

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 591317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

